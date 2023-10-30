The Ole Miss band plays at a pep rally following the Homecoming Parade in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)
Students ride on a float during the Ole Miss Homecoming Parade in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)
Rebelette Hayden Hubbell marches in the Ole Miss Homecoming Parade in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)
Queen Anna Ware Brown, left, and king Brady Wood ride in the Ole Miss Homecoming Parade in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)