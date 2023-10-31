Burn ban approved for Lafayette

Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By Staff Report

Ignoring a burn ban can lead to tragedy. (Sebastian Pociecha/Unsplash)

The Mississippi State Forestry Commission approved a burn ban for Lafayette County on Tuesday, Oct. 31. This was requested by Chief Wes Anderson and adopted by the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors.

“The Mississippi Forestry Commission has classified Lafayette County to be in severe and extreme drought” said Anderson. “Even though we did get some rain yesterday, Lafayette County still suffers from dry conditions, and with the drier winter weather now here, the conditions for fire to start are greater.”

With the burn ban in effect, no outdoor burning is permitted. Also, keep in mind to properly use outdoor grills, and don’t allow trailer chains to drag. Always dispose of cigarettes properly.

