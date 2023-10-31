Julia McClanahan Youngblood Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Julia McClanahan Youngblood, more affectionally known as “Judy Mc”, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at The Pinnacle of Oxford, MS. The funeral will be Monday, October 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Dr. Gary Richardson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, MS.

Judy Mc was beloved by everyone; she never met a stranger; had a heart of gold; and was overly generous in donating her time, talents, and money wherever needed. She was a true friend, who supported her family and friends in the good and bad times and never expected anything in return.

Email newsletter signup

She was born in Columbus, Mississippi, on October 20, 1943, to Willis Harris McClanahan, Jr. and Julia Spight McClanahan. She graduated from S. D. Lee High School in Columbus in 1961 and continued her education at Mississippi State College for Women, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Education. Later she received her Master’s Degree from Southeastern Louisiana Tech University.

Judy Mc did her student teaching at Caldwell Junior High School in Columbus and at that time met the love of her life and her future husband, Robert Youngblood. After completing her student teaching, she left Columbus to go to Atlanta to teach for one year. When she returned from Atlanta, Judy Mc and Robert were married and she began her teaching career in Columbus, teaching chemistry and science classes. Education was Judy Mc’s life-long passion. She was a gifted and spirited teacher who aspired to share her love for education with children of all ages. She was an exemplary educator in the classroom, evidenced by being named a Star Teacher, being named Outstanding Young Educator for Columbus, as well as being honored as an Outstanding Young Woman in 1975. As these honors suggest, Judy Mc contributed in numerous ways to the development of many young people she taught and was loved and respected by all students. She was always willing to serve as cheerleader or class sponsor at any school where she taught.

When Robert had an opportunity to coach at Southeastern Louisiana University they moved to Hammond, Louisiana, where she continued her teaching career. Later they moved to Ruston, Louisiana for Robert to coach at Louisiana Tech. Their final move was to Oxford where Robert accepted a position under Billy Brewer to coach the Ole Miss Rebel football team. Judy Mc found a home at Oxford Junior High School teaching middle school science classes. After retiring from teaching, she continued her role as an educator with the Soil and Water Conversation program, assisting classroom teachers in utilizing innovative hands-on science classroom activities.

Judy Mc was active in numerous organizations in the Oxford area including Bible Study groups, the Oxford Garden Club, Oxford Junior Auxiliary, a Mahjong group, and bridge clubs. She was an active member of North Oxford Baptist Church until she developed health issues.

Judy Mc was devoted to her family, and truly enjoyed being involved in her nieces’ and nephews’ loves. She loved traveling with them and providing educational opportunities wherever they went. It wasn’t unusual for her to show up for their church programs, sporting events, or school programs. She went out of her way to make wonderful memories with them, which they will cherish for years to come.

Judy Mc was a devoted wife, loving sister, and aunt. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Youngblood; two sisters, Martha Helen McClanahan Southerland (Thomas) of Columbus and Mabel McClanahan Murphree (Bill) of Tupelo. In addition, Judy Mc is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Jean Youngblood Bowers; her nieces, Elaine Bowers Coventry (Garth), Julia Katherine Southerland Eaton (Chad); her nephews, Trea Southerland (Heather), Steven Bowers (Stacey), Will Murphree, and Jim Spight Murphree (Amy); her great nieces, Kylie Bowers, Emma Spight Murphree; her great-nephews, Dylan Bowers, Alden Southerland, Weston Southerland, Robert Murphree, and Boone Murphree. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Her pallbearers will be Trea Southerland, Steven Bowers, Will Murphree, Jim Spight Murphree, Brett Brewer, Gunter Brewer, Mike Fitzsimmons, and Jay Webb.

Honorary pallbearers will be Faye and Gary Massey, Annette and Jerry Lee, Ruth and Danny Caldwell, Sandra and Danny Baumann, Scotty and Brenda Holmes, Jeff Busby, Pat Patterson, Blake and Donna Barnes, Tommy and Dale Boatright, Jim and Peggy Hartsfield, and Bob and Beth King.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Judy Mc’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org, or to Palmer Home for Children, 800 Baldwin Road South, Lake Cormorant, MS 38641 or online at https://palmerhome.org/donate/, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.