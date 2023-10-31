OPD charge two with felony damage of city’s new pocket park Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

On Oct. 24, 2023, the Oxford Police Department took a report of property damage that occurred in the pocket park located next to city hall.

The damage to repair and replace was approximately $4,700, which included both the fountain structure and plumbing.

After investigation, Abigail Fuqua, 19, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Madison Brown, 18, of Davidson, N.C., were arrested and each charged with felony Malicious Mischief.

Fuqua and Brown were each taken before a municipal court judge for their initial bond hearing and each issued a $5,000 bond.

The department wanted to express its appreciation for “everyone’s help in identifying these two individuals.”