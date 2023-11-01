Benjamin Justus (I)

Published 7:46 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

My name is Benjamin Justus, and I am asking for your support of my candidacy for the position of Justice Court Judge for the Southern District. I believe that I am the right candidate for this important role, and I am eager to serve our community.

As a resident of Lafayette county for more than 25 years, A small business owner, and father of 2 sons, I understand the unique challenges that face our community, and I am committed to working hard to ensure that justice is served fairly and impartially for all. I believe that the role of a Justice Court Judge is not just to enforce the law, but to ensure that everyone in our community is treated with dignity and respect.

