Blood drive Nov. 6 at Baptist NM Published 7:08 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Baptist North Mississippi has partnered with Vitalant to host a community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. in Magnolia Room 1. It is located inside the Medical Office Plaza Building at 100 Baptist Memorial Circle.

Mississippi is experiencing a blood shortage and all citizens who are eligible to donate are urged to consider the opportunity.