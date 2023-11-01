Brent Johnson (R) Published 7:51 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Brent Johnson is a dedicated community advocate with a passion for justice and fairness. Born and raised in Lafayette County, Brent has spent his life serving his community in many different avenues, and he is thrilled for the potential to serve in an even greater capacity. Brent’s love for his community is what drives his passion for the candidacy for Justice Court Judge serving the Northern District of Lafayette County. Brent is committed to serving the people of Lafayette County to the best of his ability, and he will strive to preserve the community so that future generations can enjoy the same quality of life we do today. Brent will be committed to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and equity, and to making his community a safer and more just place for all its residents.

Father to 3 wonderful boys

Lifelong resident of Oxford and Lafayette County

Commercial Manager for AutoZone for over 30 years

Graduate of Oxford High School

Served on numerous wildlife conservation committees

Avid outdoorsman and bowler