Chad McLarty Published 7:54 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Dear District 4 Voters,

On November 7, 2023, you have the opportunity to RE-ELECT CHAD McLARTY. It has been my honor to serve you over the past 12 years. My decision to run as an independent candidate underscores my commitment to represent every citizen in Lafayette County regardless of party affiliation. We have made great strides over the last 12 years from upgrading facilities and services to working diligently to manage growth and protect our quality of life. I love this community and have always been proud to call it home. I believe that my proven experience is needed more than ever as we lead the Lafayette County of the future. If you will trust me with your vote, I promise to work hard for you every single day.