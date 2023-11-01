Courthouse open Saturday for absentee voting

Published 6:55 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Vote (Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash)

The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, Nov. 4. The courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to noon to allow for early ballot casting. Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and voters can pick up absentee ballots at the Circuit Clerk’s office.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before the General Election day of Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Absentee ballot requests and returned information is available for each county at the Secretary of State’s website at sos.ms.gov.

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyle

A field goal instead of a touchdown

Biggers’ rulings brought change, also consequences

The rod of correction

Be careful what you vote for

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you know how many roundabouts are in the City of Oxford

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...