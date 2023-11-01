Courthouse open Saturday for absentee voting Published 6:55 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, Nov. 4. The courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to noon to allow for early ballot casting. Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and voters can pick up absentee ballots at the Circuit Clerk’s office.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before the General Election day of Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Absentee ballot requests and returned information is available for each county at the Secretary of State’s website at sos.ms.gov.