David Rikard

A lifelong resident of Lafayette County. I have been married to Lindy Rikard for nearly 20 years. Lindy and I have 3 children Swayze, Rivers, and Molly York. We attend Pinelake Church. I have been the district 3 supervisor for the past 8 years. In those 8 years I have a proven record of putting the people of Lafayette County first. I make myself available to listen to your concerns. Now is a pivotal time as we consistently continue to be one fastest growing counties in the state. The Board of Supervisors will be different with 2 members not running for re-election. We need proven leadership that comes only with experience. I humbly ask for your support and vote on November the 7th.