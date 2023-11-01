Has lived with Susan near Tula for almost 20 years.

Was faculty member at the School of Law, teaching criminal justice courses and presenting on topics relating to digital crime and evidence.

Has worked extensively in the criminal justice system, run continuing education, managed a state agency and statewide nonprofit, and served as a municipal court judge.

Enjoys golf, landscaping, discussing contemporary issues, and attending cultural events.

Plans educational programs for newcomers and participates in civic organizations, including those devoted to good government and voter engagement.