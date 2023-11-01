Don Mason
Published 8:12 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Has lived with Susan near Tula for almost 20 years.
- Was faculty member at the School of Law, teaching criminal justice courses and presenting on topics relating to digital crime and evidence.
- Has worked extensively in the criminal justice system, run continuing education, managed a state agency and statewide nonprofit, and served as a municipal court judge.
- Enjoys golf, landscaping, discussing contemporary issues, and attending cultural events.
- Plans educational programs for newcomers and participates in civic organizations, including those devoted to good government and voter engagement.
- As a Census enumerator, saw and gained a good sense of all areas of District 5.