Don Mason
  • Has lived with Susan near Tula for almost 20 years.
  • Was faculty member at the School of Law, teaching criminal justice courses and presenting on topics relating to digital crime and evidence.
  • Has worked extensively in the criminal justice system, run continuing education, managed a state agency and statewide nonprofit, and served as a municipal court judge.
  • Enjoys golf, landscaping, discussing contemporary issues, and attending cultural events.
  • Plans educational programs for newcomers and participates in civic organizations, including those devoted to good government and voter engagement.
  • As a Census enumerator, saw and gained a good sense of all areas of District 5.

