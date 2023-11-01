Erin Smith (I) Published 8:13 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Erin Smith is a devoted community leader with a strong passion for creating positive change. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Mississippi in 2006. Later, she pursued a Master of Science in Nonprofit Administration from Louisiana State University, graduating in 2020.

In 2018, Erin established CASA of North Mississippi and currently serves as its Founding Executive Director. Her exceptional leadership led her to chair the Mississippi Council of CASA Programs. Her impact extends nationally as she was appointed to the National CASA/GAL Rural Leadership Council and appointed to the National CASA/GAL Leadership Council where she serves as Co-Chair.

Within her local community, Erin wears many hats, including Lafayette County Election Commissioner for District 2 and Commissioner on the City of Oxford Planning Commission. She contributes to various boards, such as the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Intended for Good, The Stonewater Council for Youth. Erin is also a part of Junior Leadership Lafayette’s steering committee, a leadership program for 10th graders..

Erin’s dedication resonates within Greek life as she oversees chapters across multiple states as a College District Director for Kappa Alpha Theta and serves as a Southeast Area Advisor for the National Panhellenic Council.

Recognitions for Erin’s outstanding contributions include the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Service Award, Extraordinary Service Award from Fraternity & Sorority Life, and being named a finalist for Mud & Magnolias Most Influential Women. She’s also honored in Kappa Alpha Theta’s 35 under 35 and has been listed among Oxford’s Top 20 under 40 in both 2021 and 2022. Erin’s journey is a testament to her unwavering commitment to making a lasting difference.

Erin has lived in Oxford for twenty-one years and is a member of First Baptist Church Oxford.