Glenn Coleman (R)

Published 8:15 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Glenn Coleman

PERSONAL:

  • Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
  • Married to Nichole Coleman and they have three children, Mary-Massey, Gage and Sarah-Kay
  • Member of Community Church of Oxford
  • Growing up, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 146 and became an Eagle Scout in 1996

EDUCATION:

  • Oxford High School 1998
  • University of Mississippi, Bachelors in Business Administration (2002)
  • Northwest Mississippi Community College
  • Associate Degree in Mortuary Science 2003

PROFESSIONAL:

  • Owner of Coleman Funeral Home since 2004
  • Mississippi Certified Deputy Medical Examiner (2004-2017)
  • Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer for almost 20 years
  • Lafayette County Chief Deputy Medical Examiner (2009-2017)
  • Served under two previous Lafayette County Coroners: Lonnie Weaver and Rocky Kennedy
  • Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Advanced Training
  • Mass Fatality Response Certified
  • Witnessed over 400 autopsies
  • As Deputy Coroner of Lafayette County, assist neighboring County Coroners with calls as needed
  • Completed over 300 hours of Death Investigation Training
  • Certified over 800 death certificates
  • Worked over 1000 death investigations

