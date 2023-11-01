Glenn Coleman (R)
Published 8:15 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
PERSONAL:
- Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
- Married to Nichole Coleman and they have three children, Mary-Massey, Gage and Sarah-Kay
- Member of Community Church of Oxford
- Growing up, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 146 and became an Eagle Scout in 1996
EDUCATION:
- Oxford High School 1998
- University of Mississippi, Bachelors in Business Administration (2002)
- Northwest Mississippi Community College
- Associate Degree in Mortuary Science 2003
PROFESSIONAL:
- Owner of Coleman Funeral Home since 2004
- Mississippi Certified Deputy Medical Examiner (2004-2017)
- Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer for almost 20 years
- Lafayette County Chief Deputy Medical Examiner (2009-2017)
- Served under two previous Lafayette County Coroners: Lonnie Weaver and Rocky Kennedy
- Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Advanced Training
- Mass Fatality Response Certified
- Witnessed over 400 autopsies
- As Deputy Coroner of Lafayette County, assist neighboring County Coroners with calls as needed
- Completed over 300 hours of Death Investigation Training
- Certified over 800 death certificates
- Worked over 1000 death investigations