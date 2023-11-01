Greg Bynum

Published 8:17 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Greg Bynum

Personal Information

  • Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
  • Married to Holly Harwell Bynum (Teacher at LCSD for 22 years)
  • Two Children Evan (16) Lilly (14)
  • Resides in the Tula Community
  • Active member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church

Professional Information

  • Graduate of Lafayette High School
  • Graduate of The University of Mississippi
  • Successful, 19-years insurance claims experience:
    • District Adjuster of the Year, 2005
    • Property Technical Specialist, 2011
    • Business Insurance General Adjuster, 2017
    • Nationally Licensed Insurance General Adjuster
    • Professionally handles the following large loss Public Sector claims nationwide:
  • County Board of Supervisors
  • Municipalities
  • School Systems
  • Business Interruption
  • Ordinance or Law
  • Community Involvement:
  • Food Pantry volunteer
  • Local youth sports
  • Community center board member
  • Wesley Foundation board member

Shelia Busby Kelly (R)

