Greg Bynum
Published 8:17 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Personal Information
- Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
- Married to Holly Harwell Bynum (Teacher at LCSD for 22 years)
- Two Children Evan (16) Lilly (14)
- Resides in the Tula Community
- Active member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church
Professional Information
- Graduate of Lafayette High School
- Graduate of The University of Mississippi
- Successful, 19-years insurance claims experience:
- District Adjuster of the Year, 2005
- Property Technical Specialist, 2011
- Business Insurance General Adjuster, 2017
- Nationally Licensed Insurance General Adjuster
- Professionally handles the following large loss Public Sector claims nationwide:
- County Board of Supervisors
- Municipalities
- School Systems
- Business Interruption
- Ordinance or Law
- Community Involvement:
- Food Pantry volunteer
- Local youth sports
- Community center board member
- Wesley Foundation board member