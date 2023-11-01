Jack Theobald (R)

Jack Theobald
  • Married to Marsha with three children—Lane (15), Greer (4), Gentry (3)
  • Son of Vic and Becky Theobald of Oxford
  • Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
  • Graduate of Lafayette High School (1999)
  • Graduate of The University of Mississippi with Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice (2003)
  • Graduate of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy (2005)
  • Captain with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department
  • Member of Community Church Oxford
  • SWAT—Team Commander
  • Lafayette County Constable (12 years)
  • Member of Police Benevolent Association
  • Member of Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officers Association
  • Certifications in Basic SWAT, Mississippi Command College, MTOA SWAT, Active Shooter

