Jack Theobald (R)
Published 8:02 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Married to Marsha with three children—Lane (15), Greer (4), Gentry (3)
- Son of Vic and Becky Theobald of Oxford
- Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
- Graduate of Lafayette High School (1999)
- Graduate of The University of Mississippi with Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice (2003)
- Graduate of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy (2005)
- Captain with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department
- Member of Community Church Oxford
- SWAT—Team Commander
- Lafayette County Constable (12 years)
- Member of Police Benevolent Association
- Member of Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officers Association
- Certifications in Basic SWAT, Mississippi Command College, MTOA SWAT, Active Shooter