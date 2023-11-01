Jeff Busby (I) Published 8:47 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Jeff Busby has been the Circuit Clerk for Lafayette County since 2020. Jeff is an Oxford High School and University of Mississippi graduate. He has a rich history of community involvement, he served as a Supervisor for Lafayette County and as President for eight years, bringing his leadership skills to the forefront. He is currently serving on the Executive Committee of the Mississippi Association of Circuit Clerks. Jeff was the past President of the Downtown Council. With 35 years as a local small business owner, his dedication to the community is evident. As a member of the First Baptist Church in Oxford and a lifelong resident of Lafayette County, Jeff is deeply rooted in his community. He has three children: Hattie (19), twins Jack (16), and Caroline (16). His active role as a community servant and leader showcases his commitment to the well-being of the Lafayette County citizens.