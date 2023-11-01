Jeff South (R) Published 8:52 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Hello, I’m Jeffrey South, a dedicated public servant, and law enforcement professional, I’m running for the position of Sheriff of Lafayette County. With a strong commitment to integrity, public safety, and community service, I am poised to bring positive change and higher standards to the sheriff’s office.

I have been a resident of Lafayette County for the past 8 years. Despite not being a lifelong resident, I quickly embraced the community and made it my home.

I began in 1996 as a volunteer police officer. Over the years, I worked diligently to enhance my skills and knowledge. I progressed through various roles, from reserve police officer to part-time officer, eventually becoming a full-time officer. Recognizing the importance of continuous improvement, I underwent extensive training, culminating over 2600 hrs. of academy and continuing education.

Through my dedication and hard work, I rose to the position of Chief of Police. Subsequently, I joined the lieutenant Governor’s security team, gaining valuable hands-on experience and diverse training. Throughout my career, my unwavering integrity and commitment to public trust have been fundamental to my success as a law enforcement professional.