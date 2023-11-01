John Morgan
Published 8:45 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- I’m John Morgan and I’m running to be your supervisor for District 2.
- I am a lifelong citizen of Lafayette County and have been in community leadership for almost 20 years.
- I have served for 15 years on the City of Oxford Board of Aldermen as Alderman at Large, representing all the citizens of Oxford.
- I am married to Tracy Morgan, and we have three boys, Gus, Sam, and Ira Morgan.
- I am member of Oxford University United Methodist Church.