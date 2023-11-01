John Morgan

John Morgan
  • I’m John Morgan and I’m running to be your supervisor for District 2.  
  • I am a lifelong citizen of Lafayette County and have been in community leadership for almost 20 years. 
  • I have served for 15 years on the City of Oxford Board of Aldermen as Alderman at Large, representing all the citizens of Oxford. 
  • I am married to Tracy Morgan, and we have three boys, Gus, Sam, and Ira Morgan. 
  • I am member of Oxford University United Methodist Church.

