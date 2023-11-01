Johnny Wayne McClarty (I)

Published 8:19 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Johnny McClarty
  • Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
  • Member of MS Justice Court Judges Association since 1979
  • 2nd Longest serving Justice Court Judge in the State of Mississippi
  • Member of O.D. Smith Masonic Lodge #33
  • Active in the Judicial College Training
  • Graduate of Oxford High School
  • Member of Taylor Baptist Church
  • Two Children: Chad McLarty and Deanna McLarty Massey
  • Upholding the Law and serving the great citizens of Lafayette County as Justice Court Judge for 44 years

Email newsletter signup

More News

Commodores sail to 50-7 victory

Chargers hosting Hernando for senior night

Regents win cross country title

Shelia Busby Kelly (R)

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you know how many roundabouts are in the City of Oxford

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...