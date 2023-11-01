Johnny Wayne McClarty (I)
Published 8:19 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
- Member of MS Justice Court Judges Association since 1979
- 2nd Longest serving Justice Court Judge in the State of Mississippi
- Member of O.D. Smith Masonic Lodge #33
- Active in the Judicial College Training
- Graduate of Oxford High School
- Member of Taylor Baptist Church
- Two Children: Chad McLarty and Deanna McLarty Massey
- Upholding the Law and serving the great citizens of Lafayette County as Justice Court Judge for 44 years