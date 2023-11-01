Krisi Allen (I) Published 9:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Krisi Allen is a 2002 graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law. After beginning her legal career in Jackson, Mississippi, Krisi returned to Oxford in 2007 to work for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi. Ms. Allen returned to private practice in Oxford in 2016 as a contract attorney for the Smith/Murphy law firm in Oxford. Since that time she has practiced in Justice Courts in over 30 counties across North Mississippi, as well as in numerous Municipal, Chancery, and Circuit Courts throughout the region. Ms. Allen lives in Oxford with her son, Gates, who is a senior at Oxford High School.