LaSonja Sue Pettis (D)
Published 9:33 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- I’m LaSonja “Sue” Pettis and I’m running to be your Justice Court Judge for the Northern District.
- I’m a lifelong resident of Lafayette County
- I have one daughter, Semaj Pettis who is a sophomore at Coahoma Community College
- I have 20 years legal experience with the last 12 years being the deputy clerk for the Lafayette County Circuit Court
- If elected, I promise to be fair and dedicated to the citizens of Lafayette County.