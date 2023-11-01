LaSonja Sue Pettis (D)

Published 9:33 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Sue Pettis
  • I’m LaSonja “Sue” Pettis and I’m running to be your Justice Court Judge for the Northern District.
  • I’m a lifelong resident of Lafayette County
  • I have one daughter, Semaj Pettis who is a sophomore at Coahoma Community College
  • I have 20 years legal experience with the last 12 years being the deputy clerk for the Lafayette County Circuit Court
  • If elected, I promise to be fair and dedicated to the citizens of Lafayette County.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Commodores sail to 50-7 victory

Chargers hosting Hernando for senior night

Regents win cross country title

Shelia Busby Kelly (R)

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you know how many roundabouts are in the City of Oxford

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...