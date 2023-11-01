Laura Antonow (I) Published 9:10 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

After serving a first term as Election Commissioner for District 4, I look forward to continuing the important work of running elections and maintaining the voter rolls. My commitment to active voter participation and election integrity, along with experience in the electoral process makes me the right person for the job. I’m running as an Independent in the spirit of my non-partisan approach to service in this position, and I am committed to increased voter participation, equitable access to the polls, fair elections, accurate voter rolls, and responsiveness to voter concerns. I respectfully ask for your voter on November 7.