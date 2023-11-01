Marsha Theobald
Published 9:14 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Married to Jack, Captain with Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department
- Three children—Lane (15), Greer (4), Gentry (3)
- Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
- Graduate of Lafayette High School (2007)
- Studied business at Northwest Community College and The University of Mississippi
- 16 years of business and administrative experience
- 12 years as Office Coordinator with Ross Family Dental
- Owner and manager of local small business—Jumpin’ Jack’s Inflatables and Event Rentals
- Active member Community Church Oxford
- Member of Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce
- Named Top 20 under 40 Young Professionals by Oxford Magazine (2023)
- Skilled in management, finance, record keeping, computer technology, communication, leadership, decision making, problem solving, and customer service
- Committed to faith and family, dedicated to hard work and serving others