Marsha Theobald
  • Married to Jack, Captain with Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department
  • Three children—Lane (15), Greer (4), Gentry (3)
  • Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
  • Graduate of Lafayette High School (2007)
  • Studied business at Northwest Community College and The University of Mississippi
  • 16 years of business and administrative experience
  • 12 years as Office Coordinator with Ross Family Dental
  • Owner and manager of local small business—Jumpin’ Jack’s Inflatables and Event Rentals
  • Active member Community Church Oxford
  • Member of Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce
  • Named Top 20 under 40 Young Professionals by Oxford Magazine (2023)
  • Skilled in management, finance, record keeping, computer technology, communication, leadership, decision making, problem solving, and customer service
  • Committed to faith and family, dedicated to hard work and serving others

