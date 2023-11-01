Oxford resident faces court on fraud charge Published 9:10 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

On Sept. 22, a local business on University Avenue reported a fraudulent check, prompting an investigation by the Oxford Police Department. The inquiry led to the arrest of 26-year-old Oxford resident Michael Austin Grose, who was charged with one count of False Pretense.

Following his arrest, Grose was taken to a Municipal Court for an initial bond hearing, during which a bond of $20,000 was set.

In a post-arrest statement, the Oxford Police Department thanked the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for their aid in finding Grose, saying, “We would like to thank the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for assistance in locating Grose.”

The collaboration between the two departments was critical in expediting the legal process in this fraud case.