Property Transfers Published 7:44 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Property transfers between Oct. 2 -6, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Court:

Eugene and Paula Clarke to Zackery Clark and Taylor Hollimon, Lot 54 of Edgewood Subdivision.

Quentin Munn and Rebecca Harvey to Richard and Hilary Sutherland, Unit 67, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Email newsletter signup

Joseph and Carolyn Guion to Edward and Diane Birkenstock, Lot 98 of Taylor-Greene (Taylor).

Thomas and Marie Sartor to Emily and Andrew Norwood, A fraction of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Tyson Comer to James and Amanda Brimm, 13 acres in Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.

David Linares and Gloria Rossil to Family Construction, LLC, Lot 6, Green Acres Subdivision.

Renee Floyd, et al. to Nancy Holley, 24.22 acres in Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Michael Windham to Jessica Windham, Lot 99 of Briarwood Subdivision.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Blake Bollen, Unit 215 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons Cottage Condominiums.

222 Towne Center, LLC to Doug and Tammi Sue Fanson, Unit 222, Rowandale Condominiums.

Edward and Diane Birkenstock to Grant Young, et al., Unit 15, Quarter Condominiums.

DV Homes, LLC to Terrence and Patricia Fountain, Lot 16, Mayfield Subdivision.

Grand Oaks Village, LLC to Jesse and Melinda Thomas, Unit 7 of Grand Oaks Village Condominiums.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to William and Ann Roberson, Lot 32, The Lamar Subdivision.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to John Chain, Unit 4 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

Roger’s Properties, LLC to Pam and David McCord, Unit 4101 of The Mark Condominiums.

SSC II Real Estate, LLC to Robert and Gerri Smith, Unit C, The Monroe.

Oxford 216, LLC to William and Jeffrey Koenig, Unit 634, Rowandale Condominiums.

Terry and Louis Waller to Oxford Commons IV, LLC, A parcel in Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

K&T Holdings, LLC to Matthew Murphy, Unit 14, The Hamlet Condominiums.

Jessica Windham to Michael Windham, Lot 16, Quail Creek Estates Subdivision.

Full Circle Holdings, LLC to Howard and Whitney Burns, Unit 13 of The Cottages at Woodson Ridge Farms.

514 Jackson, LLC to James and Brigid Stonebridge, Unit 203, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

C&R Property Management, LLC to Shelby and Sybil Stuber, Lot 16 of Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Phase One, Ltd. to Edward Erb, Jr. and May Weiss, Lot 3 of Porch View Subdivision.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Glenn and Virginia Campbell, Lot 50 of The Lamar Subdivision.

Evan and Raina Burks to Rachel Ann Haggard, Lot 42 of College Hill Heights Subdivision.

Sharon Bohn to James Bohn, Lot 23, Goose Creek Estates Subdivision.

Rebecca Lowe to Greg and Wilson Varner, 17.40 acres in Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Joseph and Kathy Jo Sneed to Amalia and Pablo Ramirez, Part of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

514 Jackson, LLC to John Chakeris, Unit 202, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Daniel and JuJuan Centeno to David and Gricelda Escobedo, Lot 91, Eagle Pointe Subdivision.

Joshua Jordan to the McClintock Trust, Lot 81, Notting Hill Subdivision.

Kimberly Britsch to Marcella’s Abode, LLC, Unit 6202, Fairmont Condominiums.

Stanley and Brigitte Viner to Christa Gazall and Joel Donley, Unit 93, Jackson Square Condominiums.

Luther Gray, et al. to Bruce and Leigh Gray, Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

John Gray to Bruce and Leigh Gray, Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Shannon and Todd Everett to Fairway Acquisitions, Unit 20, Tanglewood Condominiums.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to David Jorgensen, et al., Unit 117, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Estate of Joseph Dupont to William and Ashley Thompson, Lot 134, Woodlawn Subdivision.

Gail and Virginia Wilson to Joshua and Anna Dwyer, Lot 26, Forest Ridge Estates.

Clayton Bonjean to Rebel Rox, LLC, Unit G2, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Glenda Tallant to Dorothy Harwell, Part of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 1 West.

Property transfers between Oct. 9 -13, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Court:

514 Jackson, LLC to Stillwater Condo, LLC, Unit 215, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to The Glen Deweese Marital Trust B, Unit 118, Phase IV, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Lisa Mae Hall to Lisa Mae Hall, et al., Part of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

John Martin to Robert Tatum, Unit J6 of Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Keeyon Tyson to Lonnie Moore, Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

JWM Development, LLC to Shady Creek Properties, LLC, Lot 135 of The Highlands Subdivision.

Doris Jones to Doris Jones and Willie Jones, Part of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Deborah Hoover to Karen Brown, Unit 6202, Fairmont Condominiums.

Hugo and Beverly Jackson to Boone and Sarah White, Lot 11 of Fox Trail Estates Subdivision.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Thomas Hussey, Lot 53, The Lamar Subdivision.

Douglas and Debra Wheeler to Rosemary Steinbeck, Lot 7 of Ridgeland Heights Subdivision.

The Lawrence and Mary Amidei Revocable Trust to Brian and Jill Burke, Unit 101 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Leighia and Tayton Smith to Tiffany and Joshua Jackson, 5.92 acres in Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 1 West.

Chelsea Gammel to Roy Farrell, Lot 63, Eagle Point Subdivision.

Scott and Melanie Steed to Myles Grantham, Parts of Section 22 and 23, all in Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Donald and Leigh Ann St. Peters to Jason and Leah McCain, Lot 31 of Taylor-Greene Subdivision (Taylor).

Dan and Laura Harrision to Ruaa Al-Juboori and Neva Agarwala, Unit 123 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Lena Taylor to BGA Property, LLC, Lot 35 of Garner Heights Subdivision.

Alice Clark to AnBonita Nichols Revocable Trust, Lot 100, Block 4681, Ridgewood Estates Subdivision.

Kenneth and Jessica Rector to Wilson Marital Trust, Lot R5, Windsor Falls Subdivision.

John and Carolyn Howard to John and Virginia Keast, Lots 40 and 41 of Avent’s Park Hills Subdivision.

Guy and Stacy Shoaf to Y6, LLC, A fraction of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Three Brothers Investments, LLC to Larry and Elisa Phillips, Unit 4 of Jackson Terrace Condominiums.

John and Paige Yoste to SIP Holdings, LLC, Unit 521, Rowandale Condominiums.

Whiteacre Properties, LLC to Richard Wilhelm, Units 101 and 242 of Rowandale Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to Kevin and Sarah Butler, Unit 214, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Oxford Commons III, LLC to Rebecca Haltom, Lot 106 of The Heights Subdivision.

Red & Blue Investments, LLC to Ryan Byrne, Lot 30, Hoka Hills Subdivision.

Walley Enterprises, LLC to Kellie Smith and Jordan Evans, Lot 49 of Oakshire Subdivision.

Avatar, LLC to FNC, Inc., Lot 20 of Park Place.

Hanh Bullion to HNB Enterprises, LLC, Lots 16 and 23 of Thacker Heights Subdivision; Lots 54 and 89 of Shiloh Place Subdivision.

Whiteacres Properties, LLC to Bainbridge Investments, LP, Unit 105 of Rowandale Condominiums.