Rocky Kennedy (I)
BACKGROUND
- Son of Rock and Wanda Kennedy
- Married to Leslie Case Kennedy
- My children, Brennice Kennedy and Case Kennedy
- ELECTED Lafayette County Coroner 2010-2023
- Deputy Investigator 2003-2009
- Board Appointed Coroner, 2009
EDUCATION AND CERTIFICATION
- Georgetown College, Bachelor of Integrated Business Administration & Communication Management
- Mid-America College, Associate of Funeral Service Technology
- Certified Medical Examiner Investigator
- Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Investigation
- Funeral Service Licensure, Mississippi State Board of Funeral Service
- Electronic Death Registration System, Mississippi Vital Records
- Pre-Planning Counselor
- Previous Mississippi Insurance Licensure
- ICS-402, Incident Command for Senior Officials
- Mass Fatality Planning and Incident Response
- Public Information Officer Training Program
- ESF-8 Public Emergency Support Function
- SURGE, SORT, SUPPORT: Behavioral Health for Professionals
- Active Shooter: Safety and Security Solutions for Schools