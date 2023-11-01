Rocky Kennedy (I)

Rocky Kennedy

BACKGROUND

  • Son of Rock and Wanda Kennedy
  • Married to Leslie Case Kennedy
  • My children, Brennice Kennedy and Case Kennedy
  • ELECTED Lafayette County Coroner 2010-2023
  • Deputy Investigator 2003-2009
  • Board Appointed Coroner, 2009

EDUCATION AND CERTIFICATION

  • Georgetown College, Bachelor of Integrated Business Administration &   Communication Management
  • Mid-America College, Associate of Funeral Service Technology
  • Certified Medical Examiner Investigator
  • Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Investigation
  • Funeral Service Licensure, Mississippi State Board of Funeral Service
  • Electronic Death Registration System, Mississippi Vital Records
  • Pre-Planning Counselor
  • Previous Mississippi Insurance Licensure
  • ICS-402, Incident Command for Senior Officials
  • Mass Fatality Planning and Incident Response
  • Public Information Officer Training Program
  • ESF-8 Public Emergency Support Function
  • SURGE, SORT, SUPPORT: Behavioral Health for Professionals
  • Active Shooter: Safety and Security Solutions for Schools

