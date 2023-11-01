Scott Allen
Published 9:31 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Married to Miranda Allen, Practice Manager at Animal Clinic of Oxford for 18 years.
- Four children – Trent (20), Ryley (18), Colton (10) and Avery (8)
- Active Members at Anchor Baptist Church
- A lifelong, 5th generation, resident of Lafayette County
- 1992 Graduate of Lafayette High School
- Deputy Building Official for the City of Oxford
- Building Official and Planning Commission Administrator for the Town of Taylor
- MDOT Certified Construction Water Management & Erosion Control
- Board Member of MS Chapter International Association of Electrical Inspectors
- Volunteer Coach for the last 10 years with Oxford Park Commission.