Scott Allen

Published 9:31 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

  • Married to Miranda Allen, Practice Manager at Animal Clinic of Oxford for 18 years.
  • Four children – Trent (20), Ryley (18), Colton (10) and Avery (8)
  • Active Members at Anchor Baptist Church
  • A lifelong, 5th generation, resident of Lafayette County
  • 1992 Graduate of Lafayette High School
  • Deputy Building Official for the City of Oxford
  • Building Official and Planning Commission Administrator for the Town of Taylor
  • MDOT Certified Construction Water Management & Erosion Control
  • Board Member of MS Chapter International Association of Electrical Inspectors
  • Volunteer Coach for the last 10 years with Oxford Park Commission.

Shelia Busby Kelly (R)

