Shelia Busby Kelly (R)

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

Shelia Busby Kelly
  • I am a life-long resident of Lafayette County and the daughter of Dwayne Busby, the late Sylvia Busby, and Melba Busby.
  • Married to Bobby Kelly. I am blessed with two children, Kevin Ray and Kristi Yancy (Derrick), four grandchildren, 2 bonus adult children and 7 grandchildren.
  • Graduate of Lafayette High School
  • Attended the Business and Industrial Complex for Business and Accounting
  • Graduated from Northwest in Business and Accounting
  • Endorsed by Sylvia J Baker, current Tax Assessor/Collector
  • 13 years Experienced Deputy Tax Collector/Assessor & Bookkeeper
  • Certified by the State Auditor and MS Dept of Revenue as Collector of Revenue I & II & Accounting I
  • 13 years prior Experienced land records, recording, mapping, and court records
  • 26 total years of dedication, experience, knowledge, and fairness to serving the tax paying citizens of Lafayette County

