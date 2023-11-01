Shelia Busby Kelly (R)
Published 9:35 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- I am a life-long resident of Lafayette County and the daughter of Dwayne Busby, the late Sylvia Busby, and Melba Busby.
- Married to Bobby Kelly. I am blessed with two children, Kevin Ray and Kristi Yancy (Derrick), four grandchildren, 2 bonus adult children and 7 grandchildren.
- Graduate of Lafayette High School
- Attended the Business and Industrial Complex for Business and Accounting
- Graduated from Northwest in Business and Accounting
- Endorsed by Sylvia J Baker, current Tax Assessor/Collector
- 13 years Experienced Deputy Tax Collector/Assessor & Bookkeeper
- Certified by the State Auditor and MS Dept of Revenue as Collector of Revenue I & II & Accounting I
- 13 years prior Experienced land records, recording, mapping, and court records
- 26 total years of dedication, experience, knowledge, and fairness to serving the tax paying citizens of Lafayette County