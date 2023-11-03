Chargers stay perfect in 7A Region 1 with 42-6 win Published 10:07 am Friday, November 3, 2023

1 of 4

Oxford football wrapped up the regular schedule part of the 2023 season Thursday night with a solid 42-6 district win over Hernando at Bobby Holcomb Field.

The home crowd enjoyed a chilly night of football from a confidant Charger team that moved the ball almost at will at times.

Oxford is 7-3 overall and 5-0 in regional play, making them the top seed headed into next week’s first round of playoffs.

Email newsletter signup

With the loss, Hernando dropped to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in Region 1, putting them in fifth place in the standings.