Mississippi’s General Election Nears: Key Information and Reminders Published 10:03 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

Mississippi’s General Election is quickly approaching, with less than three days left until November 7th. This election includes various positions, with a significant focus on the Governor’s office at the statewide level, as well as county and county district positions.

For those looking to stay informed about this important event, the My Election Day portal offers a convenient way to access election information tailored to your specific address.

Polling Place Location: To find your polling place, you can utilize the polling place locator on the My Election Day portal or contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office or local Election Commissioners.

According to information provided by the Secretary of State’s office, polling stations for the General Election will open their doors at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m. Importantly, any voter who is in line at 7:00 p.m. will have the legal right to cast their ballot.

In the event of any issues encountered at polling places, whether observed by State observers or reported to the Elections Division, these matters will be forwarded to relevant authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office, as outlined by the Secretary of State’s office. The Secretary of State’s Office states it does not possess enforcement authority regarding election-related matters.

For those with questions related to the elections, assistance is available by contacting the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, sending an email to ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visiting YallVote.ms.

Here are some important reminders for Election Day:

In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The final opportunity for in-person absentee voting is on Saturday, November 4th, with Circuit Clerk Offices open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: To ensure your mail-in absentee ballot is counted, it must be postmarked by November 7th and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices by November 15th.

Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot due to voter ID requirements must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by November 15th.

Voter Photo ID: It’s important to note that voters are required to show photo identification at the polls, and individuals without an acceptable form of photo ID are entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

Campaigning: The Secretary of State’s office specifies that campaigning for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place is unlawful, unless it takes place on private property.

Loitering: To ensure the smooth flow of the electoral process, polling places should remain clear for 30 feet from every entrance, with exceptions made for elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters should be aware that taking pictures of their marked ballots is prohibited, according to information from the Secretary of State’s office.

As Election Day approaches, all eligible voters are encouraged to participate and exercise their right to vote in the upcoming General Election in Mississippi.