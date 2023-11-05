Check your smoke alarm right now Published 11:15 am Sunday, November 5, 2023

“Falling back to Standard Time early Sunday morning remains a good reminder to check your smoke alarms and change batteries,” said Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “There were 71 fire deaths in 2022. In 34 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home.”

Create an escape plan and make sure everyone knows where to meet outside of the home, in case of fire. One suggestion for families is to have children draw an escape plan with their parents or guardians. The drawing should show how everyone will get out of the house. There should be multiple exits. The drawing should also include where they will meet outside the home. Once done drawing, talk about the plan together as a family.

Also, remember to:

Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.

Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.

Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area and common hallways and on every level of the home.

Should a fire break out in the home, have an emergency evacuation plan for the family to follow and have a designated meeting place for all family members.

Once everyone is outside the burning home, call 911 and don’t go back inside the home under any circumstances.