All is well: Those are U.S. Army military helicopters training in Oxford’s airspace Published 11:09 am Monday, November 6, 2023

Expect increased air traffic as military aviators train long-range operations in Oxford

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Beginning this week, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade will conduct a large-scale training exercise in and around the U.S. Army installation at Fort Campbell.

This exercise is designed to evaluate and certify the brigade’s ability to support large-scale, long-range air assault operations in conjunction with training scenarios to test the unit’s communication, logistical resupply, and tactical abilities.

The brigade will establish a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) at University-Oxford Airport in the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 6. Military helicopters will be flying into the airport all afternoon and evening on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to conduct refueling and resupply operations before returning to Fort Campbell. Residents living in and around the installation may hear and see multiple aircraft landing at Fort Campbell until early morning on Nov. 8.

“We’re alerting the public to prepare nearby communities of an increase in noise as a result of rotary wing aircraft conducting training flights over the course of the next week,” said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Our priority is the safety of our soldiers and families, and we hope this notification will allow our neighboring communities to plan ahead in anticipation of this increase in military air traffic.”

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is a part of the division’s effort to pioneer the next evolution of vertical envelopment with modern equipment and well-trained soldiers, and to prepare the division to win in any future military combat environment or conflict.

For exercise-related updates, visit https://www.dvidshub.