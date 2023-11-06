Cedric Burnside returns to Thacker Mountain Radio Nov. 9 Published 1:21 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour welcomes back Grammy-winning blues musician Cedric Burnside for this week’s show, which will take place at the Powerhouse Community Center, at 413 S 14th St,, Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m.

Burnside, who hails from Holly Springs and is considered a leading torchbearer for the Hill Country blues, won the “Best Traditional Blues Album” category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for his album, “I Be Trying.”

His legendary, late-grandfather R.L. Burnside is a patriarch of the style known as Hill Country blues, which is characterized by its trance inducing rhythm. Another innovator of this unique musical approach was his father, drummer Calvin Jackson.

Cedric grew up performing and touring with R.L. as a drummer, but in more recent years has leaned toward guitar as his feature instrument, while accompanying himself on vocals.

He performs staple Hill Country classics as well as his own compositions, which are distinctive, full of swagger, and sometimes embrace his position as a direct descendant in a much-celebrated musical lineage.

Burnside’s last feature on Thacker Mountain Radio was five years ago, when he had only just been twice-nominated for a Grammy award, but hadn’t yet won the golden gramophone.

The show, dubbed “A homecoming for three Mississippians!” also includes renowned country music singer-songwriter Steve Azar, whose song “One Mississippi” became the official state song of Mississippi in 2022.

Third guest, author and illustrator Sarah Frances Hardy, will also present her new children’s book “One Mississippi,” which is based on Azar’s song.

For Hill Country blues fans looking to extend their evening, Junior Kimbrough’s son, drummer Kinney Kimbrough, will be joining local singer-songwriter/guitarist Davis Coen just up the road at Proud Larry’s, starting at 7:30 p.m.