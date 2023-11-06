Lafayette County Fire Department responds swiftly to structure fire on CR 321 Published 2:15 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

1 of 4

At 5:42 a.m, Nov. 4, the Lafayette County Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 256 CR 321. The homeowner reported being alerted by smoke detectors and discovering the fire in the utility room, where flames were rapidly ascending through the ceiling.

The first units arriving on scene found a single-family dwelling with flames visible from the roof. The fire was estimated to be at 15 percent involvement on the back side of the structure. The fire had already spread to the front side of the home through the attic.

LCFD command instructed the first entry team to access the building via the door on the side of the home. Upon entry the fire attack crew relocated, securing attic access on the front side of the home ahead of the advancing fire.

Email newsletter signup

The prompt response by all units undoubtedly played a critical role in mitigating the damage. By 6:34 a.m., the LCFD had successfully brought the fire under control and all units cleared the scene at 8:43 a.m. LCFD Engine 5, Engine 9, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Engine 17 and 10 firefighters responded to the call.

“This fire shows the vital importance of having functioning smoke detectors in every home,” said Chief Wes Anderson. “Early detection can make all the difference in preventing tragic outcomes. We commend the homeowner for having functioning smoke detectors.”

The LCFD has responded to 2,074 calls for service so far this year.