LCSD responds to County Road 518 incident

Published 10:17 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By Staff Report

The following is a statement from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department:

At approximately 6:40 pm on Nov. 5 the Lafayette County sheriff’s office received a dispatch regarding a possible active shooter situation at County Road 518. Upon arrival, deputies quickly assessed the situation and determined that there was no active shooter, nor had there ever been one.

During the course of the investigation, deputies uncovered that concerned family members were seeking the removal of an individual from the structure, suspecting that this individual may have discharged a firearm, potentially causing damage to a window one or more days prior.

Sheriff Joey East offered the following statement regarding the incident:

“We take every call seriously, especially those involving potential threats to public safety. In this case, it is fortunate that there was no active shooter situation. Our deputies acted swiftly and professionally to assess the situation and ensure the safety of all parties involved. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding this incident.”

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said thatthis is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they become available.”

