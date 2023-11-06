Oxford man killed in interstate wreck Published 7:12 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3:22 a.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County.

A 2018 Chrysler 300 driven by 29-year-old Trevoris Meeks of Oxford traveled south on Interstate 55 when it left the roadway and rolled over several times.

Meeks received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.