Herrington gets 2024 trial date

Published 11:24 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Staff Report

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. enters the Lafayette County Courthouse for a hearing in Oxford, Miss., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Herrington has been charged with murder in the case of Jimmie “Jay” Lee. (©Bruce Newman)

Timothy Herrington Jr., the man accused in the July 2022 death of Ole Miss student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, will stand trial Oct. 15, 2024. He was indicted on a capital murder charge in March 2023. He is awaiting court action outside jail, having posted bond earlier this year.

Oxford Police have investigated the disappearance and presumed death of Lee with very little public comment. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.

