Baptist paramedic named Stars of Life recipient Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Baptist Ambulance announced this week that Critical Care Paramedic Timothy Sanders has been nationally recognized by the American Ambulance Association (AAA) as a 2023 Stars of Life recipient. The AAA’s 2023 Stars of Life program was held in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6-8.

The annual Stars of Life awards recognize EMS professionals who have impacted their community’s health care infrastructure. AAA recognizes EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers and other EMS professionals each year based on dedication, service and heroism. Each honoree is nominated by his or her respective EMS agencies to be recognized nationally for their lasting contributions and impact.

“We are extremely proud of Tim and grateful to have him as part of our family here at Baptist,” said John Brophy, vice president of operations for Baptist Ambulance. “Tim is a talented and compassionate critical care paramedic who goes above and beyond for his patients and co-workers daily. With more than 29 years of experience in the EMS field, Tim not only has the knowledge and experience to provide exceptional patient care, but is also an incredible mentor to his colleagues.”

In addition to attending the AAA awards banquet, honorees visited with their respective senators and representatives.

To learn more about the American Ambulance Association Stars of Life Program and the 2023 recipients, visit https://stars.ambulance.org/tag/2023/.