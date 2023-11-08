Clear Creek ramp repairs underway Published 7:30 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Has been closed since March

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District last week announced that repairs are underway for the boat launch ramp at Sardis Lake’s Clear Creek Recreation Area.

The boat ramp is a popular access point for fishermen on the south side of Sardis Lake. The ramp was closed in March 2023 when a portion of the concrete surface collapsed. Repairs are anticipated to last several months.

Email newsletter signup

The ramp and adjacent parking lot will be closed to public access while the area is under repair. The public is advised to remain out of the construction area until all repairs have been completed and the ramp reopened. The rest of the Clear Creek Recreation Area remains open.

For additional information, please contact the Sardis Lake Field Office at 662-563-4531.