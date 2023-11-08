Cofield’s Corner Published 7:10 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

1 of 3

By John Cofield

At first, he was Billy Falkner without the famous “u”, the oldest of the four Falkner boys.

Then he was William Faulkner, the writer from a small Mississippi town who had caught New York’s notice.

Then Oxford’s finest hour happened on the other side of the world as the King of Sweden presented him with the Nobel Prize in Literature.

But more than all that, he was a man. A good man. Unknown to most, because he never told these stories to the world, his giving heart was embedded in his postage stamp of earth and the people in his real world.