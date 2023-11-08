‘Dores starting playoffs at Canton Published 8:13 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Scored 14 in the fourth to beat Corinth last week

Lafayette High School football will open the playoffs on the road Friday, traveling two hours south to play the Canton Tigers. The winner will advance to the second round to face the winner of Clarksdale and Cleveland Central. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Canton.

The Commodores finished the regular season 6-4 and 3-2 in 5A Region 1 play, good for third in the district. Canton wrapped up scheduled play 4-6 overall and 4-1 in Region 2, making the Tigers the second seed.

The Commodores beat Corinth at home on Thursday, Nov. 2 in the final regular season game. Lafayette used a 14-point fourth quarter to defeat the Warriors 28-14.

Canton was undefeated in region play coming into the final game of the regular season before losing to Holmes County 39-14 last week. The Tigers started the season 0-5 before winning four straight to get into the playoffs.

Until the 39 points given up by the Canton defense last week, the Tigers had allowed just 20 points in their previous four games combined.

At William L. Burford Stadium last Thursday, the Commodores scored first against Corinth. The Commodores stretched their lead to 14-0 before Corinth cut it to 14-7 just before the half.

The Warriors would tie it up in the third quarter 14-14 before Lafayette flipped the script. The Commodores scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to seal the game and lock up the third seed in the playoffs.

The Commodores forced Corinth into four turnovers on the night. Devion Burnside and Martrell Wilbourn each had an interception for the Commodores. Emanual Wadlington and Jerimyah Smith each had a fumble recovery on the night.

