Flag ceremony slated Sunday

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Staff Report

The David Reese Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has invited the community to their flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park.

The flag retirement ceremony is held annually in cooperation with local Girl Scouts. The service honors our veterans and follows the national flag code requiring the proper disposition of old or tattered flags.

Residents who have not already placed their flags in the collection boxes at the library and post office may bring them on Sunday. Veterans Park is located on Veterans Drive in Oxford, across from the Veterans Home.

The public is cordially invited to attend.

