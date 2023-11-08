Junior League sponsoring Diaper Bank drive Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The Junior League of Oxford (JLO), an international women’s volunteer organization with local roots, is putting the thanks in Thanksgiving by hosting its Biannual Diaper Drive benefiting the Oxford Diaper Bank at the North MS Exchange Family Center throughout the month of November.

The Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI), founded 122 years ago in New York City, mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. Its five impact areas include ending gender-based violence, improving health outcomes and disparities, eradicating poverty and food insecurity, closing the gender gap and advancing childhood education.

AJLI has since grown to over 295 chapters across the U.S. including four international countries with the Junior League of Oxford joining the fold as of April 2023.

“We’ve worked very hard in the last two years laying the groundwork in establishing a chapter league right here in Oxford,” said Ty Edwards, JLO president. “We’re committed to giving back and addressing the needs of Lafayette and Panola counties with The North MS Exchange Family Center being our first community partner and initiative in helping women, children and families.”

Throughout the month of November, residents and business owners can drop off diapers, wipes, formula and feminine hygiene products within donation boxes located at several businesses across the city, donate money through Venmo, or purchase items from the Oxford Diaper Bank’s Walmart baby registry.

For more information about the Junior League of Oxford’s Biannual Diaper Drive, how to join or partner with the Junior League of Oxford, contact Community VP Lesley Miller by email at Lesleymiller1405@gmail.com or President Ty Edwards by email at juniorleagueoxford@gmail.com.

The project will receive donations weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations: Paragon Bank, Oxford Police Department, Sports Clips, Oxford Pediatric Group, Oxford Children’s Clinic, Ross Family Dental, UM Pharmacy Services, First National Bank (on the square), and Oxford University Bank (University Avenue branch).