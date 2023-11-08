Lafayette County records 44.86% turnout in general election preliminary numbers Published 9:35 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Election officials in Lafayette County reported that 44.86 percent of registered voters participated in the general election, with all 18 precincts promptly submitting their results. Of the 33,190 individuals registered to vote in the county, 14,888 cast ballots, officials noted, adding that there were no blank ballots. While preliminary results have started to shed light on local and statewide offices, these figures remain subject to the official verification and certification process by election authorities.

Governor – State Of Mississippi

D Brandon Presley: 6,955 votes (46.98%)

R Tate Reeves: 7,637 votes (51.59%)

Gwendolyn Gray: 191 votes (1.29%)

Write-In Totals: 21 votes (0.14%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Lieutenant Governor – State Of Mississippi

D Ryan Grover: 5,262 votes (35.89%)

R Delbert Hosemann: 9,350 votes (63.78%)

Write-In Totals: 48 votes (0.33%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Secretary Of State – State Of Mississippi

D Ty Pinkins: 5,561 votes (38.12%)

R Michael Watson: 9,009 votes (61.76%)

Write-In Totals: 17 votes (0.12%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Attorney General – State Of Mississippi

R Lynn Fitch: 8,777 votes (60.02%)

D Greta Kemp Martin: 5,824 votes (39.82%)

Write-In Totals: 23 votes (0.16%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

State Auditor – State Of Mississippi

D Larry Bradford: 5,770 votes (39.57%)

R Shad White: 8,789 votes (60.28%)

Write-In Totals: 21 votes (0.14%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

State Treasurer – State Of Mississippi

D Addie L. Green: 5,633 votes (38.62%)

R David McRae: 8,939 votes (61.29%)

Write-In Totals: 13 votes (0.09%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce – State Of Mississippi

D Robert ‘Brad’ Bradford Sr.: 5,759 votes (39.54%)

R Andy Gipson: 8,794 votes (60.38%)

Write-In Totals: 11 votes (0.08%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Commissioner of Insurance – State Of Mississippi

D Bruce Burton: 5,400 votes (37.07%)

R Mike Chaney: 9,148 votes (62.80%)

Write-In Totals: 20 votes (0.14%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Northern District Public Service Commissioner

R Chris Brown: 11,511 votes (96.36%)

Write-In Totals: 435 votes (3.64%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Northern District Transportation Commissioner

R John Caldwell: 11,502 votes (96.57%)

Write-In Totals: 408 votes (3.43%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

District 03 District Attorney 03

R Ben Creekmore: 11,568 votes (96.56%)

Write-In Totals: 412 votes (3.44%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

District 08 State Senate 08

R Benjamin A. Suber: 1,416 votes (97.66%)

Write-In Totals: 34 votes (2.34%)

Contest Totals: 1,787 votes

Precincts Reporting: 5 of 5

District 09 State Senate 09

R Nicole Akins Boyd: 9,608 votes (96.57%)

Write-In Totals: 341 votes (3.43%)

Contest Totals: 12,169 votes

Precincts Reporting: 11 of 11

District 10 State Senate 10

D Andre R. DeBerry: 465 votes (50.93%)

R Neil S. Whaley: 446 votes (48.85%)

Write-In Totals: 2 votes (0.22%)

Contest Totals: 932 votes

Precincts Reporting: 3 of 3

District 05 State House Of Rep 05

D John Faulkner: 359 votes (98.09%)

Write-In Totals: 7 votes (1.91%)

Contest Totals: 401 votes

Precincts Reporting: 2 of 2

District 08 State House Of Rep 08

R Trey Lamar: 227 votes (99.13%)

Write-In Totals: 2 votes (0.87%)

Contest Totals: 255 votes

Precincts Reporting: 1 of 1

District 10 State House Of Rep 10

R Josh Hawkins: 3,115 votes (95.46%)

Write-In Totals: 148 votes (4.54%)

Contest Totals: 4,379 votes

Precincts Reporting: 7 of 7

District 12 State House Of Rep 12

R Clay Deweese: 2,780 votes (95.93%)

D Donna Niewiaroski : 1,666 votes (37.39%)

Write-In Totals: 10

Contest Totals: 4,516

Precincts Reporting: 5 of 5

District 13 State House Of Rep 13

R Steve Massengill: 2,260 votes (95.93%)

Write-In Totals: 96 votes (4.07%)

Contest Totals: 2,943

Precincts Reporting: 5 of 5

District 23 State House Of Rep 23

D Danny Lampley: 247 votes (13.67%)

R Andrew ‘Andy’ Stepp: 1424 votes (78.80%)

I Andy Clark: 136 votes (7.53%)

Write-In Totals: 0

Contest Totals: 1,840

Precincts Reporting: 6 of 6

District 34 State House Of Rep 34

R Kevin Horan: 419 votes (96.32%)

Write-In Totals: 16 votes (3.68%)

Contest Totals: 554

Precincts Reporting: 3 of 3

Chancery Clerk Lafayette

R Mike Roberts: 6,603 votes (46.98%)

Lloyd Oliphant: 1,559 votes (11.09%)

Marsha Pierce Theobald: 5,847 (41.60%)

Write-In Totals: 45 votes (0.32%)

Contest Totals: 14,888

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Circuit Clerk Lafayette

Jeff Busby: 12,979 votes (99.16%)

Write-In Totals: 110 votes (0.84%)

Contest Totals: 14,888

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Coroner Lafayette

R Glenn Coleman: 9,112 votes (62.69%)

D LaVera ‘Deede’ Hodges: 5,396 votes (37.12%)

Write-In Totals: 27 votes (0.19%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

County Prosecuting Attorney Lafayette

Bella ‘Jay’ Chain III: 12,069 votes (98.76%)

Write-In Totals: 152 votes (1.24%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Sheriff Lafayette

R Jeffrey C. South: 3,508 votes (24.61%)

Joey East: 10,701 votes (75.08%)

Write-In Totals: 43 votes (0.30%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Tax Assessor-Collector Lafayette

R Shelia Busby Kelly: 6,115 votes (43.36%)

J.O.E. ‘Rocky’ Kennedy II: 7,946 votes (56.34%)

Write-In Totals: 42 votes (0.30%)

Contest Totals: 14,888 votes

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Supervisor District 1 01 – Supervisor District 1

R Brent Larson: 2,327 votes (96.92%)

Write-In Totals: 74 votes (3.08%)

Contest Totals: 2,731 votes

Precincts Reporting: 3 of 3

Supervisor District 2 02 – Supervisor District 2

D Avery Dunn: 1,620 votes (46.50%)

R John Morgan: 1,859 votes (53.36%)

Write-In Totals: 5 votes (0.14%)

Contest Totals: 3,552 votes

Precincts Reporting: 2 of 2

Supervisor District 3 – 03 Supervisor District 3

D Dale T. Gordon: 1,951 votes (51.92%)

R David Rikard: 1,805 votes (48.03%)

Write-In Totals: 2 votes (0.05%)

Contest Totals: 3,825 votes

Precincts Reporting: 4 of 4

Supervisor District 4 – 04 Supervisor District 4

R Scott Allen: 1,307 votes (45.07%)

D Anne M. Klingen: 765 votes (26.38%)

Chad D. McLarty: 823 votes (28.38%)

Write-In Totals: 5 votes (0.17%)

Contest Totals: 2,950 votes

Precincts Reporting: 5 of 5

Supervisor District 5 – 05 Supervisor District 5

R Greg Bynum: 1,274 votes (71.45%)

D Don Mason: 499 votes (27.99%)

Write-In Totals: 10 votes (0.56%)

Contest Totals: 1,830 votes

Precincts Reporting: 4 of 4

Election Commissioner District 2 – 02 Election Commissioner District 2

Erin W. Smith: 2,892 votes (99.14%)

Write-In Totals: 25 votes (0.86%)

Contest Totals: 3,552 votes

Precincts Reporting: 2 of 2

Election Commissioner District 4 – 04 Election Commissioner District 4

Laura Antonow: 2,418 votes (98.94%)

Write-In Totals: 26 votes (1.06%)

Contest Totals: 2,950 votes

Precincts Reporting: 5 of 5

Justice Court Judge Central – Justice Court Judge – Central

Mickey Avent: 3,865 votes (99.08%)

Write-In Totals: 36 votes (0.92%)

Contest Totals: 4,505 votes

Precincts Reporting: 6 of 6

Justice Court Judge Northern – Justice Court Judge – Northern

R Brent Johnson: 3,319 votes (52.72%)

D LaSonja ‘Sue’ Pettis: 2,970 votes (47.17%)

Write-In Totals: 7 votes (0.11%)

Contest Totals: 6,476 votes

Precincts Reporting: 9 of 9

Justice Court Judge Southern – Justice Court Judge – Southern

Krisi Allen: 1,095 votes (31.46%)

Benjamin Justus: 795 votes (22.84%)

Johnny Wayne McLarty: 1,566 votes (44.99%)

Write-In Totals: 25 votes (0.72%)

Contest Totals: 3,907 votes

Precincts Reporting: 6 of 6

Constable Central – Constable – Central

R Kenneth Drewrey: 3,640 votes (97.38%)

Write-In Totals: 98 votes (2.62%)

Contest Totals: 4,505 votes

Precincts Reporting: 6 of 6

Constable Northern – Constable – Northern

D Greg ‘Spankey’ Pettis: 5,122 votes (97.03%)

Write-In Totals: 157 votes (2.97%)

Contest Totals: 6,476 votes

Precincts Reporting: 9 of 9

Constable Southern – Constable – Southern

R Jack E. Theobald II: 3,114 votes (97.65%)

Write-In Totals: 75 votes (2.35%)

Contest Totals: 3,907 votes

Precincts Reporting: 6 of 6

These initial results provide an early look at the voter’s choices in Lafayette County. It’s important to emphasize that these results are preliminary and will undergo verification and certification by election authorities before the final official results are confirmed.