Oxford hosting Germantown in first round Published 8:03 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Chargers coming off 42-6 Senior Night win over Hernando

Oxford used a 28-point second half to beat the Hernando Tigers 42-6 and finish the regular season with a perfect region record on Senior Night last week.

The Oxford Chargers (8-3, 5-0 7A Region 1) entered last Thursday’s game with the region title and No. 1 seed clinched after beating Lewisburg the week before.

The Chargers started fast against Hernando at Bobby Holcomb Field, jumping to an 11-point lead in the first quarter.

Oxford’s first points of the night came off a William Wilkinson 40-yard field goal. Oxford was set up with great field position after a Ken Herron interception put the Chargers at the Tiger’s 30-yard line.

Jay Brown picked up a rushing touchdown a few plays later. Wilkinson added another 40-yard field goal for a 14-0 lead. Hernando would take advantage of an Oxford fumble and score on a QB keeper for their only score of the night to make the score 14-6 before the half.

Oxford scored 28 unanswered in the third quarter to put the game away. Brown would start the scoring with his second score of the night on a 5-yard run. Mitchell Grandjean would find Zae Lewis for a 10-yard touchdown after a Collin Flanigan interception put them at midfield.

The defense got in on the action when Kylan Mathis picked up a Tiger fumble and ran it back to make the score 35-6. The final Charger score of the game came when Peter Grandjean found Levi Blount for a 28-yard score to make the score 42-6.

The Chargers have not lost since Sept. 22 against Starkville, going 5-0 since. The Chargers will look to keep that streak alive as they host Germantown in the first round of the MHSAA Class 7A playoffs.

Germantown (5-5, 2-2) comes into the playoffs as the 4 seed from 7A Region 2 after defeating Clinton 42-35 Thursday. The Mavericks picked up a big win earlier during region play with a 34-33 win over Starkville.

The Mavericks are led offensively by quarterback Jackson Hood who is 104 for 186 passing for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns with 7 interceptions.

Nyrikius Johnson leads the team with 613 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground and 369 yards and 3 touchdowns receiving.

Traeden Stevenson leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns with 656 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Mavericks defensively have allowed 302 points on the season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bobby Holcomb Field.