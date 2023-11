Pantry ribbon cutting to mark expansion Published 8:12 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Directors of The Pantry of Oxford have invited all to join in cutting the ribbon on the Pantry expansion. It’s a project that allows the Pantry to accept and store a better selection of food for the Oxford community.

The ribbon-cutting will be at the Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to to attend.