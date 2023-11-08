Red Kettle kick-off next Tuesday Published 6:35 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill will kick-off the Oxford Salvation Army Service Center’s holiday Red Kettle Campaign next Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. on the porch of the Family Store at 2649 West Oxford Loop.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s most publicly visible activity each year. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 23 volunteers will be ringing bells at Red Kettles at Walmart and Kroger in Oxford and at Walgreens in Batesville.

Every penny dropped in these kettles stays in the local service area (Lafayette, Yalobusha, Marshall and Panola Counties) and is used to provide assistance to those who need help.

Following the kick-off announcement, the Family Store will host a Holiday Open House from 1-5 p.m. and will be signing up volunteers to be bell ringers at the Oxford locations.

The public is invited to attend the kick-off event.