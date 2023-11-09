Brookhaven man charged in sexual battery case

Published 8:03 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Staff Report

Allen

On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to the emergency department at Baptist Memorial Hospital for a reported sexual assault that had already occurred.

After investigation, a warrant was issued on Nov. 7 and Braxton Lane Allen, 21, of Brookhaven was arrested for sexual battery. Allen was taken before a municipal court judge and given a bond of $50,000.

OPD thanked the Ole Miss Police Department for its assistance in this case.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Lafayette County election results: New leaders join incumbents, as key positions see fresh faces and familiar figures retain their seats.

Lafayette County Election Results: Incumbents Hold Strong as Newcomers Secure Key Seats

Battle against bedbugs best won by prevention

Oxford Showcased as Model Heartland City at Summit

Fall Signing Day 2023: OHS athletes sign letters of intent

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you know how many roundabouts are in the City of Oxford

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...