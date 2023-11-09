Brookhaven man charged in sexual battery case Published 8:03 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to the emergency department at Baptist Memorial Hospital for a reported sexual assault that had already occurred.

After investigation, a warrant was issued on Nov. 7 and Braxton Lane Allen, 21, of Brookhaven was arrested for sexual battery. Allen was taken before a municipal court judge and given a bond of $50,000.

OPD thanked the Ole Miss Police Department for its assistance in this case.