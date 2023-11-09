Fall Signing Day 2023: OHS athletes sign letters of intent Published 9:09 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

The following is an official message from the Oxford School District:

During the Nov. 8 National Signing Day event, seven Oxford Charger student-athletes solidified their commitment to play on the college level. Family, friends and teammates gathered in the Ava Bonds auditorium as each player’s commitment was officially announced.

Emma Reeder (soccer)

Emma Reeder, a forward and team captain, committed to South Alabama. Her journey is nothing short of inspiring, showcasing a special talent and an unparalleled work ethic. Emma’s dedication, both in practice and in games, set the standard for excellence. She inspired her teammates with her unwavering commitment and pushed them to reach new heights.

Kaitlyn Urbanek (soccer)

Kaitlyn Urbanek’s legacy as a standout goalkeeper and team captain made an indelible mark on the school’s history. Her exceptional skills and unwavering determination both on and off the field exemplify her commitment to excellence. Furman University is gaining an outstanding athlete, leader and scholar.

Addy Shorter (softball)

Addy Shorter has made a commitment to Jones Community College where she plans to pursue a degree in sports management. Addy’s many noteworthy accomplishments include MAC All-Star 2023, 400 Club 2023, MAC Rising Star 2022, Player of the Year 2020, 500 Club 2022 and MVP 2021.

Lindsey Gillis (softball)

Lindsey has committed to Northwest Community College in Oxford and will be pursuing a major in nursing. Her notable accomplishments include being a part of the 500 Club, earning all-district first team recognition and receiving all-division honors.

Sam Roy (baseball)

Sam is an accomplished outfielder who has signed with Holmes CC. In 2022, he maintained a .240 batting average, 3 doubles, and 12 runs batted in while exhibiting a .964 fielding percentage. Furthermore, he had the privilege of representing Region 2 during the Mississippi State Games in 2023.

Reid Kent (baseball)

Reid Kent, a shortstop for OHS, has officially signed with Itawamba Community College. His impressive 2022 stats include a .420 batting average, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 44 runs batted in, and 13 stolen bases. Kent has received several noteworthy accolades, including being named to the 2023 Region 1 – 6A 1st Team All Division, 2023 Mississippi Association of Coaches 2nd Team All State, 2023 Oxford Eagle April Athlete of the Month, and 2023 Prep Baseball Report MS Mizzuno Player of the Week (2/2023).

Brady Stinnett (baseball)

Brady is a skilled pitcher and infielder for OHS who officially committed to play for Ole Miss. Throughout his career, Brady has compiled impressive statistics, including 13 wins and 8 losses as a pitcher, a 3.44 earned run average, 146 strikeouts, one save, a .288 batting average, 16 doubles, seven home runs, and 60 runs batted in. Brady was also recognized for his exceptional performances and named 1st Team All Division in Region 1 – 6A in both 2022 and 2023.