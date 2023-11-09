Lafayette County Election Results: Incumbents Hold Strong as Newcomers Secure Key Seats Published 12:57 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

The Nov. 7 local elections in Lafayette County have upheld the positions of several incumbents while ushering in new figures to pivotal roles. Democrat Dale T. Gordon clinched the District 3 seat on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors with 51.92% of the vote against Republican David Rikard’s 48.08%. In District 2, Republican John Morgan narrowly defeated Democrat Avery Dunn, receiving 53.36% to Dunn’s 46.64%.

District 5 now welcomes Republican Greg Bynum, who will fill the vacancy left by Republican Mike Roberts, elected as Chancery Clerk with 46.98% of the vote, just ahead of Independent Marsha Pierce Theobald’s 41.60%. Bynum expressed his gratitude to voters, saying, “I enjoyed meeting and speaking with many of you during the campaign.”

Email newsletter signup

Republican Scott Allen is set to become the District 4 Supervisor after defeating independent incumbent Chad McLarty. Allen shared his honor and gratitude for the new role on social media. Stability is seen in District 1, where Republican Brent Larson retained his seat unopposed, providing continuity amidst the board’s changes.

Independent Rocky Kennedy, previously coroner, made a successful shift to tax assessor with 56.34% of the vote, surpassing Republican Shelia Busby Kelly’s 43.66%. Republican Glenn Coleman will step into the coroner’s position with 62.69% of the vote against Democrat LaVera ‘Deede’ Hodges, who received 37.31%. Hodges offered insights on the political landscape, noting the scarcity of Democrats in contested wins.

Sheriff Joey East, running independently, solidified his role with a commanding 75.08% of the vote over Republican Jeffrey C. South’s 24.92%. Unopposed in their races, Independent Jeff Busby will remain as Circuit Clerk, and Independents Erin W. Smith and Laura Antonow will continue as Election Commissioners.

Additional Lafayette County Election Results

In the Justice Court, Independent Mickey Avent will hold his ground in the Central District, having run unopposed. The Southern District saw a competitive race, with Independent Johnny Wayne McLarty prevailing over Independents Krisi Allen and Benjamin Justus. The Northern District ushers in Republican Brent Johnson as judge, victorious over Democrat LaSonja ‘Sue’ Pettis.

Constables Kenneth Drewery (Republican), Greg Pettis (Democrat), and Jack E. Theobald II (Republican) were re-elected without facing opponents, reflecting the county’s political mosaic.

The Lafayette County election has set a dynamic stage for Lafayette’s governance, with a blend of experienced and fresh leadership ready to steer the community into its next chapter.